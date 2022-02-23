Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 55.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 99.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of HII opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

