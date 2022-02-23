Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HBP opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

