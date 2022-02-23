Hxro Market Cap Reaches $147.57 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $147.57 million and $385,280.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00110552 BTC.

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,396,116 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

