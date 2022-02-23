Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,412. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

