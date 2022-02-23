Hydra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $926,398.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and $926,398.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00021256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,693,819 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

