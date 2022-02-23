Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Up 165.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $32,304.32 and $246.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 165.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.56 or 0.07007570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,967.25 or 1.00003417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.