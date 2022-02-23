i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.50

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.27), with a volume of 1739690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.84. The stock has a market cap of £224.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

i3 Energy Company Profile (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

