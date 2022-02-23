IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.24

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 88052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

