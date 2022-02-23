Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.60 ($3.38).

IBST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($3.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

IBST stock traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 178.68 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 494,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market cap of £731.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.36).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.