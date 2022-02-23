ichi.farm Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.56 or 0.06982808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.86 or 0.99906258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049559 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

