ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

ICON Public stock opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

