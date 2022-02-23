ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.84. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.38. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

