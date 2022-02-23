Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $8.54. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 49,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

