Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $8.54. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 49,772 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
