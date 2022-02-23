IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $105.93 million and approximately $40.20 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00110460 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,539,386 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.