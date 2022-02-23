IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,982.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $488.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

