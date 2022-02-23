IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $7,238.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

