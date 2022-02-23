IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.91.
About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
