iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 14,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 604,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

