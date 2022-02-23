iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 14,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 604,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34.
About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
