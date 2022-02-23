Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 3.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.