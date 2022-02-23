ImageCash (IMGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $8,139.57 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.