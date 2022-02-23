iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $342,030.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.06958381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,970.82 or 1.00392794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049538 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

