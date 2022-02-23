IMImobile (LON:IMO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 594 ($8.08). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($8.08), with a volume of 435,007 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The firm has a market cap of £490.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 594 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.99.
IMImobile Company Profile (LON:IMO)
Further Reading
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.