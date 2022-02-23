Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading 30.8% Higher

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) traded up 30.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

Featured Articles

