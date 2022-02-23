Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.50

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $10,730.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

