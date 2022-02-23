Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as low as C$14.85. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 1,897 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.58 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.89.
About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)
