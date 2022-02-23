Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.04. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 151,339 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,800. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.