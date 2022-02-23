Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.04. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 151,339 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,800. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
