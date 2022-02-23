Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.32. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 14,769 shares changing hands.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,215,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 217,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.