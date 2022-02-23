India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 259,187 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,867 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $489,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.