indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $8.12. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 9,737 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,195,491 shares of company stock worth $26,016,408 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

