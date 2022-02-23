Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 288,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 94,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock has a market cap of C$42.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

