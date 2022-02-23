Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

