INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 1,112 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $774.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

