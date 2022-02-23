INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 6,201 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.