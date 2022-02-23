Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan Sells 500 Shares

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $10,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,114. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

