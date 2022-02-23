Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Purchases $11,150.00 in Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 295,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

