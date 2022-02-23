Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,632 shares.The stock last traded at $40.22 and had previously closed at $40.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

