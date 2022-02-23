Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

