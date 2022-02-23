Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 23,681 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.
