Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

PSEP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,399. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.