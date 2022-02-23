Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

INVA stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 148.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

