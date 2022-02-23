Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) PT Raised to $12.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Innoviva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

