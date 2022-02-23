Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVZ stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

