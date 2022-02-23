Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 4.9%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 2,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

NOTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 million, a PE ratio of -133.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,556 shares of company stock worth $352,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.