Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($68,611.45).

Shares of LON AVON traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,023 ($13.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £317.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.64%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.66) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.