Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires 77,517 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.
- On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.
Shares of RILY stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 173,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,082. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
