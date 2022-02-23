Insider Buying: FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Buys 1,472 Shares of Stock

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 256,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

