Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 35 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($205.63).

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 434.80 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.32. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

