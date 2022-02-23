Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc bought 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,680.40.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $102,303.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.
  • On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.
  • On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock remained flat at $$4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 672,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,826. The company has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

