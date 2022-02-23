Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £128.73 ($175.07).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($168.09).

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($83,911.33).

PAY opened at GBX 615.21 ($8.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £422.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 649.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.50. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($10.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.15) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.15) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.34) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

