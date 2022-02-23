Insider Buying: Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE) Director Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Stans Energy Corp. (CVE:HRE – Get Rating) Director Boris Aryev bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,727,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,388.60.

CVE HRE remained flat at $C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 82,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. Stans Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.11.

Stans Energy Corp., a resource development company, focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

